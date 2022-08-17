STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday Sells 16,582 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. 525,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.30 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 326.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.