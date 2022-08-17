Standard Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $430,223.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0631 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $846,897.23 and approximately $430,223.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

