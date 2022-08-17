Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Stock Holdings Cut by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lessened its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Stantec makes up 2.1% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stantec by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,432,000 after buying an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,570. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stantec Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.