Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $411,219.41 and approximately $226,582.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00067386 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

