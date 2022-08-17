Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $300.48 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.