Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

