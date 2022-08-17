Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

