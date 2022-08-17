Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 236.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

