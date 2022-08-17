Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

