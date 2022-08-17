Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

