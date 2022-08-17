Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 381 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,359,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

