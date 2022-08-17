Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,702 shares of company stock worth $2,213,579. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

