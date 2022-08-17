StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 1,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,170. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.