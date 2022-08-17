Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $114.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

