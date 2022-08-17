Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 135 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Entergy stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

