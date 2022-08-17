Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$185.92.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$158.69. 69,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$152.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.86.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.