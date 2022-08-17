StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.