StockNews.com Lowers Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Parke Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PKBK opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.81. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Parke Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $81,752.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,239 shares of company stock worth $445,752 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.