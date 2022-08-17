Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 13.1% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 315.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 137.0% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,276 shares of company stock worth $3,894,412 in the last three months.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

