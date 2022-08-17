Strategic Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,729 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

