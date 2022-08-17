Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after acquiring an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.76. 2,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

