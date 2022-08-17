Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $8,237,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,137,329.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,137,329.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,051,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,175 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

