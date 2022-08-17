Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. 46,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,464. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of -162.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.