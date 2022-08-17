Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $298.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.83 and its 200 day moving average is $269.07. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

