Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 154,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $227.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.51. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

