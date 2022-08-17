Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

JBLU stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

