Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 60,835 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $30,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 649,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32.

