Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. 77,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

