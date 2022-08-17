Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.92. 16,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.