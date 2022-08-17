Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 353.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $354.75. 45,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

