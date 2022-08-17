Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,741 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

