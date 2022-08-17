Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 146,913 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $45.86. 2,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,692. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

