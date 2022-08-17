Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,007,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. 2,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,174. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.