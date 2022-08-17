Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 49,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,810,855. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.