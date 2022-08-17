Stratis Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.10 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $101.60 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00013957 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010964 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,050,665 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
