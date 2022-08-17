Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $105.65 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $105.65 million and $7.38 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,022,711 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.