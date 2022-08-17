Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

SDIG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

