Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Shares Up 3.7%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

