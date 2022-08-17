Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.