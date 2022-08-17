Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CFO Buys $11,210.29 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 11,557 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $11,210.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at $36,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ SMMT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. 46,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
