Sumokoin Market Capitalization Hits $910,019.28 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $910,019.28 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00710740 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,790,573 coins and its circulating supply is 47,090,573 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.