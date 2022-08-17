Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance
SURRY stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.77.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Art Retail Group (SURRY)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.