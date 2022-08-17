Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 85,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,635 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $25,390,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after acquiring an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 849,956 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

