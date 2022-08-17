Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of SGC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

