Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 17,302 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 341,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

