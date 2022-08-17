Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Shares Up 1.5%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,099,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85. The stock has a market cap of C$255.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.81.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

