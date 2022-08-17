SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Critical Contrast

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SurgePays and FaZe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.13%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than FaZe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -13.73% N/A -56.68% FaZe N/A -1.22% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SurgePays and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.6% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and FaZe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $51.06 million 1.18 -$13.53 million ($1.56) -3.16 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

FaZe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

About SurgePays

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.