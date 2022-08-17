SVB Investment Services Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SVB Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 6.7% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVB Investment Services Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,794. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

