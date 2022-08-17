Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $198,230.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $198,230.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,028.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002335 BTC.

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,677,364 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

