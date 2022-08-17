Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.99

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 63481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Switch Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 172.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

